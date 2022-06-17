Jackson records 65th murder this year after shooting death of 5-year-old

Mariyah Lacey, 5, became Jackson's 65th homicide victim so far this year when she was shot to death while inside a car at a gas station in Jackson on Sunday afternoon.

"Lacey was killed when a man arguing with her mother shot into her mother’s vehicle," the Associated Press reports. "Police said Robert Dewayne Jackson, 25, was captured Monday and is charged with murder and aggravated assault."

Jackson was being held in the Hinds County jail Tuesday. No details were available on a court date or bond.

Jackson Mayor Chokewe Antar Lumumba offered his condolences to the family and the city, during his Monday press conference at City Hall.

City of Jackson, Miss., Police Chief James Davis, speaks to reporters about the Hinds County Public Safety Initiative, a project they believe will address crime in Hinds County through temporary judges, assistant district attorneys, and public defenders

"It does not make you a man to hurt a woman or a child, nor is there room for celebrating hurting a woman or child," Lumumba said. "I'd like to thank our police department for making a very, very quick arrest on that particular circumstance. Within 24 hours, they had the person of interest in custody and charged with those acts."

While Lumumba praised JPD for the quick arrest, he also said local officers need additional help.

Lumumba said other variables are impacting crime in the city including the Hinds County criminal justice system and the delays at the Mississippi crime lab.

As of June 13, the city has recorded 65 homicides in Jackson, according to the Clarion Ledger's calculations.

Of those 65 homicides, 63 were investigated by the Jackson Police Department, one by capitol police and the other by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

Last year, 2021, was Jackson's deadliest year ever, with 152 homicides as of Dec. 30, surpassing the city's previous record of 130 homicides set in 2020. Most of the year's homicides were gun deaths.

Lumumba said he aims to focus on intervention efforts to reduce crime in the city.

"This is where we need to be effective in going into the community, working with the youth, violence interrupters and social workers," Lumumba said.

Contributing factors to Jackson's crime rate, Lumumba said, include lack of education, lack of job opportunities and early access to guns.

The month of May has been the deadliest so far in Jackson with 14 homicides, according to Clarion Ledger records.

Over the past few weeks, city officials held several meetings and public safety summits to discuss ways to better serve the city.

Gov. Tate Reeves later announced three key hires to help fight crime in the capital city.

Gov. Reeves introduces three new public safety officials to the city of Jackson. Standing to the far left side is Lt. Colonel Charles Haynes, standing left of Reeves is Assistant Chief Joshua Shipp, standing to the far right is Capital Police Chief Bo Luckey.

Reeves introduced Charles Haynes as the new director of the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, Bo Luckey as the new chief of Capitol Police and Joshua Shipp as the new assistant chief of Capitol Police.

"Each of these individuals brings a tremendous wealth of experience to the job," Reeves said. "Regardless of how long it may take we will be victorious in our efforts to reduce the crime in Mississippi."

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jackson leaders implement programs to reduce crime as homicides mount