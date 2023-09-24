Jackson Rutledge earns first career victory as Nationals defeat Braves 3-2 in DH opener

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Jackson Rutledge delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jackson Rutledge earned his first major league victory while combining with three relievers on a six-hitter, and the Washington Nationals defeated the Atlanta Braves 3-2 in the first game of a doubleheader Sunday.

Sean Murphy homered for Atlanta, which was denied in its first attempt to win its 100th game of the season. The Braves (99-56) are seeking back-to-back 100-win seasons for the first time since 2002-03.

Jacob Young drove in two runs for last-place Washington, which had lost two in a row and eight of its last 11.

Rutledge (1-1) allowed three hits and struck out four over five innings in his third career start. Kevin Pillar’s sacrifice fly in the second inning drove in Atlanta’s only run against Rutledge.

Robert Garcia followed Rutledge with two shutout innings, Hunter Harvey pitched a perfect eighth. Kyle Finnegan allowed Murphy’s two-out homer in the ninth, but retired Eddie Rosario for his 27th save.

Washington responded in the bottom of the second. Young’s bases-loaded single off Atlanta starter Allan Winans tied it, and CJ Abrams followed with a sacrifice fly.

Winans (1-2), who was recalled Sunday from Triple-A Gwinnett, surrendered two runs and seven hits in five innings. He struck out six.

Young added a two-out RBI double in the sixth against Kyle Wright, who was originally scheduled to start Saturday’s game. With the washout, he was moved to the bullpen.

Wright, who led the NL with 21 victories last season, made his first relief appearance since 2019. He yielded a run and three hits in three innings.

Right-hander Spencer Strider (18-5, 3.73 ERA) will start the second game for Atlanta, while right-hander Joan Adon (2-3, 6.28) is expected to pitch for Washington. The doubleheader was necessitated when Saturday's game was rained out.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Braves: Atlanta placed RHP Charlie Morton on the 15-day injured list. Morton left his start Friday after an inning with right index finger inflammation. “It’s just going to be one of those things where he’s going to miss the division series and hopefully we can advance and have him ready for the LCS,” manager Brian Snitker said.

UP NEXT

Braves: After Monday’s off day, RHP Bryce Elder (12-4, 3.63 ERA) starts Tuesday as Atlanta returns home to start a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs.

Nationals: Washington is also off Monday. The Nationals have not announced pitching plans for Tuesday’s opener of a two-game series at Baltimore.

