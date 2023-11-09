Jackson school bus driver accused of possessing, distributing child pornography

FREEHOLD - A recently hired school bus driver in Jackson has been arrested and charged with possession and distribution of child sexual abuse materials, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced on Thursday.

Brian R. McBride, 28, of Manalapan was charged on Oct. 25 with one count of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, distribution of child sexual abuse materials and one count of third-degree possession of child sexual abuse materials, Santiago said.

A tip through the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children led to an investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office High-Tech Bureau and members of the Monmouth County Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, according to the prosecutor. The investigation revealed that McBride was in possession of child sexual abuse materials and distributing them via social media.

Santiago said convictions of this nature are commonly punishable by terms of up to 10 years in state prison, along with being subject to the provisions of Megan’s Law registration and parole supervision for life.

