Jackson school district gets state monitor after loan

JACKSON — A state-appointed monitor has been chosen to oversee Jackson School District's finances for the next year, the consequence of a nearly $11 million state loan the district received last year to plug a budget shortfall.

Carole Knopp-Morris, the former state monitor for the Asbury Park School District, will receive as much as $160,000 in compensation, along with district-provided liability coverage and reimbursement for expenses.

The appointment of a state monitor was expected after the Jackson school district applied for a $10.6 million loan last year to cover a budget shortfall. Under the terms of the district's contract with the state, Knopp-Morris has the authority to override Superintendent Nicole Pormilli and other district officials' decisions, as well as veto power over the school board – including hiring, firing and how the district spends taxpayer dollars.

"The loss of $18 million in aid over six years made it necessary to seek a loan from the state to balance our 2023-2024 budget,” Pormilli said in a statement. “That loan comes with certain conditions – and one of those conditions is having a state monitor work with us to continue to operate as efficiently as possible."

Knopp-Morris previously served as a state monitor for the Atlantic City school district. She had previously worked as Monmouth County executive superintendent and Manasquan superintendent. Her appointment in Jackson ends on Jan. 22, 2025.

Since the "S2" school funding formula went into effect for the 2018-19 school year, Jackson has lost millions in state aid each year – about a $2.1 million cut in the 2023-24 budget.

Last week, Jackson Council President Jennifer Kuhn announced the district would receive over $2.1 million in stabilization aid from the state. The Department of Education hasn't released stabilization aid figures as of Tuesday.

The issues in Jackson go beyond state aid cuts.

Like other districts in northern Ocean County, it is also facing an unprecedented uptick in the number of non-public school children in the town. Under state law, the district must provide busing or pay aid-in-lieu-of-transportation of $1,022 per student to each family.

In Jackson, the number of Orthodox Jewish families – who often send their children to private religious schools – has skyrocketed beyond 2,500 families, according to community leaders.

Since 2014, the number of non-public school students in Jackson has increased more than fivefold, from less than 700 students to more than 3,800 as of last year, according to district records. With only one Orthodox Jewish school, a converted single-family home that serves a maximum of 20 students, currently operating in the town, many of those children attend schools in neighboring Lakewood.

The district's total transportation costs topped $18 million in the 2023-24 budget. In the last three years, the township planning board has approved plans for 12 religious schools that would serve over 7,000 Orthodox students.

In November, Jackson voters soundly defeated a $4 million referendum that would have enabled the district to hire 48 new teachers, counselors and other employees in an attempt to shrink classroom sizes.

