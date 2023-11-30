Jackson small businesses concerned over major rent hikes

TechCrunch
Apple's and Google's move into smart augmented reality several years ago, creating ways for people to use their smartphone cameras to identify everyday objects to interact with them, put the technology on the map with everyday consumers and gave a way for businesses to build new experiences to cater to them. Squint is one of the startups capitalizing on this concept with what founder and CEO Devin Bhushan describes as "a platform that connects people with the right information at the right time." Squint to date has picked up a number of large enterprise customers who use it to manage workflows in factories and other industrial settings, including Volvo, Siemens, Colgate-Palmolive, Michelin and Berkshire Hathaway Energy.