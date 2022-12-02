Jackson State University, law enforcement officials working scene on JSU campus

Officials from the Hinds County Coroner's Department, Hinds County Sheriff's Office, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the Jackson State University President Thomas Hudson were on scene near Dixon Hall on the JSU campus Friday morning.

Capitol police blocked off the proximity of the crime scene until further investigation.

Officials would not confirm what they are investigating. However, coroners are not typically called to a scene unless unless there is a death.

This would be the second JSU death in recent weeks. The death of Geronimo Warner was announced on Nov. 9. Warner, 21, a member of JSU basketball from 2019-22 and a member of the SWAC regular season title-winning team in 2021. No cause of death was reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details are available.

