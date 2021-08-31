Jackson teen charged with criminal sexual conduct

Aug. 31—A Jackson teen was arrested Monday in connection to a sexual assault on July 10.

Shawn Shamar Neal Jr., 17, is charged with criminal sexual conduct in the first degree. The charge is a felony in the state of South Carolina.

The witnesses stated they were drinking alcohol at a residence and the suspect sexually assaulted one of the females after she "passed out," according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

A second victim stated that when she walked in on the incident, another male suspect sexually assaulted her, according to the report.

The second suspect has not been arrested.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.