Jackson Township attorney accused of stealing more than $250,000 from trust funds

JACKSON TWP. ― A Stark County attorney who has been practicing law for nearly 60 years is accused of swindling more than $250,000 from a local family's trust fund and purchasing a home in Hills and Dales.

According to a complaint filed with the Ohio Board of Professional Conduct, Edward Lang D'Atri is accused of violating five provisions of the rules of professional conduct between July 2020 and May 2022 and is now facing sanctions.

The complaint alleges D'Atri assisted a family in creating various trust funds, several of which were paid out and closed throughout his years of service.

In July 2020, it's alleged that D'Atri began transferring funds from an active family trust to inactive trusts, then writing checks to himself and his Jackson Township area law firm.

In all, D'Atri is accused of withdrawing and converting for his own use more than $250,000 from the family trusts.

According to the complaint, a family member confronted D'Atri about a trust fund transfer request being delayed, and D'Atri admitted after several status requests that he'd taken somewhere between $70,000 and $120,000 from the family's trust, but wasn't sure of the exact amount.

The family retained an attorney, and discovered that while working for the family, D'Atri had created his own personal trust and used the trust to purchase a home on Dunkeith Drive NW in Hills and Dales Village in September 2021, the complaint says.

The residence did not hold a mortgage, the complaint detailed. It was purchased for $650,000, according to Stark County property records.

In May, D'Atri was served with a letter from the Stark County Bar Association regarding the missing funds. Three hours later, the complaint stated that D'Atri is accused of transferring the interest of the home into his wife's name.

The family filed a lawsuit in Stark County Common Pleas Court on July 8, and a complaint was filed with the Ohio Board of Professional Conduct on Aug. 3.

D'Atri has no previous history of discipline, administrative sanctions or suspensions, according to the Board of Professional Conduct.

D'Atri could not be reached for comment at his office or through his attorney, Craig Pelini.

