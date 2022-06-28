Jackson Township motel shooting victim identified, homicide suspect appears in court

A Canton man was gunned down outside a motel room at the Rodeway Inn, located on Sunset Strip Avenue NW in Jackson Township, on Sunday.

JACKSON TWP. – Authorities have identified a man shot to death outside the Rodeway Inn on Sunday night as 35-year-old Tyrone Barboza of Canton.

He was killed in the motel parking lot along Sunset Strip Avenue NW.

Cortez W. Watson, 37, of Canton has been charged with murder, felonious assault and having weapons under disability. He made his initial appearance Tuesday in Massillon Municipal Court and remains held on a $500,000 bond.

Jackson Township police are working with state investigators on the case.

No motive or additional information was available as of Tuesday afternoon.

A 911 caller described the scene to a police dispatcher saying: "I’ve got a male laying in my parking lot that looks severely injured. … He’s not responsive."

Barboza was transported to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Jackson Township police, Stark County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshals Service and the Canton FBI Safe Streets Task Force assisted in Watson’s arrest on Monday.

Watson is set to appear in Massillon Municipal Court in front of Judge Edward Elum next week for a preliminary hearing.

