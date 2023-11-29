Jackson Township to seek replacement police levy

Jackson Township trustees

Tuesday meeting

KEY ACTION: Approved sending a replacement police levy to the Stark County auditor for certification.

DISCUSSION: The trustees will send a replacement five-year police levy to the auditor for certification in preparation to add to the March ballot. The levy would replace a 5.75-mill tax levy. The purpose of the levy includes maintaining police vehicles, buildings, communications equipment and salaries.

The current levy generates $8.1 million a year and the replacement levy would raise $11.2 million a year. The annual tax for a homeowner of a $250,000 home would be $315.08, with an increase of $144.29. It will commence in 2024, be collected in 2025 and expire in 2028.

OTHER ACTIONS:

Mark Resanovich (right), EMS coordinator at Aultman Trauma Services, presents a Challenge Coin to firefighters/paramedics during the Nov. 28 Jackson Township trustees meeting to two firefighters/paramedics.

Mark Resanovich, EMS coordinator at Aultman Trauma Services, along with administrators from Aultman (Dr. Ross Campensa, Sheree Nuske, Shelley Uhlir and Nicole Kolacz), awarded members of the Police Department, Fire Department and three trustees with Challenge Coins for their actions that helped save a life during a head-on collision on Frank Avenue NW on Sept. 25.

Approved giving each firefighter/EMS worker a one-time payment of $214 from the Ohio Ambulance Transportation Program and money received from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Approved AVI-SPL LLC for the purchase and installation of a video screen at the Nash Family Jackson Amphitheater, expected to be completed by early spring 2024.

Vacated Columbia Street NW, Uniondale Street NW and Carnegie Ave. NW. The three streets have property that has been vacant for decades and is often left unattended for mowing and maintenance. Each abutting property owner will receive a part of the parcels.

UP NEXT: Meet at 5 p.m. Dec. 12 at Township Hall.

Patricia Faulhaber

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Jackson Township to seek replacement police levy