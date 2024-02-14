Jackson Township trustees approve new roof for sports storage building

Jackson Township Trustees Meeting

Tuesday meeting

ACTION: Approved the replacement of the roof on the youth sports storage building in South Park.

DISCUSSION: The trustees approved the replacement of the roof on the storage building with Skyline Roofing as the contractor and a cost of $10,225. The current roof is leaking and the new roof will be completed immediately, weather permitting.

OTHER ACTIONS:

Approved a no-parking zone on both sides of Julian Street NW.

Authorized a highway wash bay drain project to B&K Concrete Construction for $12,000.

Approved a new entrance door purchase for the Administration Building from Cee-B Glass at a cost of $10,518.

Heard from several residents about the high levels of truck and motorcycle traffic at High Mill and Lafeyette streets and the number of accidents in that area. The trustees said they have worked with Stark County and the Ohio Department of Transportation in the past to improve the area but will contact representatives from both to discuss future improvements. Part of the problem is that the roadways have hills that prohibit drivers from seeing far, plus the trucks and motorcycles are traveling too fast, they said.

UP NEXT: Meets 5 p.m. Feb. 27 at the township hall.

