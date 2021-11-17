Jackson Twp. child kidnapper to be extradited back to Ohio next week

JACKSON TWP - The man accused of kidnapping his neighbor's child and driving across three states is set to return to Ohio next week to face local law enforcement.

Jonathan Stinnett, 36 of Jackson Township, kidnapped 5-year-old-year Ana Grace Burke on Thursday.

According to Jackson Township Police Major Jim Monigold, Stinnett is expected back in Stark County by Nov. 23.

Stinnett remains at the McLean County Jail in Illinois, awaiting extradition, as of Wednesday morning.

Where were they found?

A Dale Township, Ill., resident, who was unaware that an Amber Alert had been issued, noticed a suspicious vehicle parked around 7:33 p.m. Friday near 8302 East 1200 North Road next to a field and called 911.

Stinnett had pulled over more than four miles from Interstate 55 – about 150 southwest of Chicago – Stanford Village Police Chief Dustin Carter told the Canton Repository on Tuesday.

Stanford Village Police were first to arrive on scene. The responding officer discovered the vehicle was wanted out of Ohio.

The McLean County Sheriff's Office and Village of Danvers Police also responded to the scene.

According to Carter, the officer approached the vehicle and saw a male sleeping in the front seat and a child sleeping in the rear of the van.

The officer woke the man up. After checking the male's driver license, the man was confirmed to be Jonathan Stinnett, who had active warrants out of Ohio.

"I'm grateful to the individual who took the time to call in the suspicious vehicle," Carter said. "In my opinion, that was such an important step in bringing in this little girl and reuniting her back to her family."

The officer placed Stinnett into custody without issue, and the child was unharmed, Carter told the Canton Repository.

Carter also said, "I'm extremely proud of the talent that we have in our area when it comes to law enforcement and the professionalism and training that our office are dedicated to."

The McLean County Sheriff's Department transported Stinnett to the McLean County Jail and the child was taken to a local hospital to be examined as a precaution.

Jonathan Stinnett's McLean County, Illinois jail booking photo taken on Nov. 12, 2021.

What happened to the Ana Grace Burke?

Stinnett is accused of taking his 5-year-old neighbor, Ana Grace Burke, and his female roommate to the Goodwill Thrift Store in Jackson Township around 5 p.m. Thursday.

While at the store, Stinnett told the roommate he was going to take the child to the restroom at the McDonald's across the parking lot, but never returned.

The child's mother became concerned after her daughter wasn't returned home and called Stinnett, who didn't answer his phone. The child's mother then called Stinnett's roommate.

Ana Grace Burke, 5, went missing Nov. 11, and was located in Illinois on Nov. 12.

According to the child's mother and boyfriend in a 911 call to Jackson Township Police, Stinnett and the roommate watched the child from time to time.

Stinnett's roommate told the child's mother that Stinnett had apparently taken off with the child, and left her behind at the Goodwill.

Jackson Township Police took the missing person's report around 7:33 p.m. Thursday and requested an Amber Alert later that evening, but the criteria wasn't met at the time, according to Monigold, due to a lack of threat known to the child.

A child endangering alert was issued instead.

Approximately 22 hours later, Jackson Township Police issued a warrant for Stinnett's arrest Friday on charges of kidnapping, abduction and interfering with child custody.

An amber alert was approved around 2:30 p.m. Friday and Stinnett was located about five hours later in Illinois.

Burke's father drove to Illinois and brought her home Saturday, a family member told the Canton Repository.

Why did Stinnett kidnap Burke?

Monigold says Stinnett's motive will likely not be known publicly until court proceedings begin.

McLean County Jail denied the Canton Repository's request for a phone interview with Stinnett Tuesday afternoon.

Burke's family has declined to comment further while the case remains under investigation.

Repository writer Robert Wang contributed to this report.

