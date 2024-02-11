Jackson weather: High winds, large hail, tornadoes possible Sunday afternoon

Central Mississippi has an enhanced risk for severe weather, including hail and damaging winds with the possibility of tornadoes Sunday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

The Jackson area is at risk from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. with the potential for 70 mph winds and golf ball-sized hail.

A tornado watch is in effect until 7 p.m. for the Jackson area including Hinds, Madison, Rankin, Warren and Copiah counties.

Storms should move through the Hattiesburg area after 6 p.m. The NWS categorizes the Hattiesburg area as a slight risk. The Mississippi Delta also falls into the slight-risk category, according to the NWS.

This is a developing story. Return to the Clarion Ledger for updates.

The National Weather Service in Jackson has a forecast for severe weather on Sunday, Feb. 11

