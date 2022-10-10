Jackson's court agreement on roadblocks could have implications across Mississippi

Oct. 10—JACKSON — Timothy Halcomb was driving in his south Jackson neighborhood when he approached what he thought was the site of a car crash. But soon, police officers walked up to his car window demanding his drivers' license and proof of insurance.

Halcomb wondered why officers were asking for his information. They never gave him a reason.

Turns out, the officers were there to conduct a routine roadblock that was a part of its "Ticket Arrest Tow" policy. This tactic was intended to reduce violent crime by identifying drivers at checkpoints with outstanding arrest warrants.

Now the city has entered into a court agreement that will significantly reduce its use of these checkpoints. The agreement could have implications across the state for cities and counties that rely on similar tactics.

"We have all received complaints from people in other cities and towns that have contacted us about this lawsuit saying the same thing is happening in my city and my town," said Paloma Wu, an attorney for the Mississippi Center for Justice who was involved in litigation over the roadblocks in Jackson. "We absolutely hope this puts people on notice."

Under Jackson's recent checkpoint policy, drivers who were arrested would typically see their car towed, adding hundreds of dollars in fees and fines to get the vehicle back.

"I thought to myself, 'Why are they doing this to us?' We aren't criminals," Halcomb said. "We live in a poor neighborhood, but we aren't criminals."

Halcomb and other Jackson residents challenged this policy in federal court, arguing that it was a violation of their constitutional rights. The capital city on Thursday agreed to settle with the plaintiffs and enter into a four-year consent decree and enact several reforms to its roadblock process.

Civil rights advocates and other critics say the checkpoints did more harm than good, especially when they occurred in lower-income areas.

Cliff Johnson, an advocacy attorney who filed the lawsuit, said he understands that people have concerns about violent crime. However, he said that community efforts to prevent violence are a better tool than of heaping fines onto low-income citizens

"What actually ends up happening is crime goes up, not down," Johnson said.

Under the settlement, the city agreed to release data on future checkpoints and only conduct checkpoints in limited situations, like holidays when alcohol consumption is expected or in the event of an unusual number of car crashes in a specific area.

The settlement also says if a person is stopped at a checkpoint for reasons other than a driving offense, officers may issue fines but not make arrests if they find the driver without insurance or with a suspended license.

