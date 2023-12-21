Jackson's East Elementary students perform in 'Chronicles of Christmas' before adoring fans
East Elementary School children in Jackson-Madison County School System performed Tuesday "The Chronicles of Christmas" program before adoring fans, including parents, grandparents, siblings and teachers.
Students sang songs such as "The Grinch," "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" and other Christmas favorites.
Second grade student Tuff Daniel played Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, dressed in antlers and a painted red nose, while second grade student Allie Rowland played The Grinch, outfitted in a green costume and painted green face.
Music teacher Ashley Roark coached the children in song and costume for the program.
Micah Sadler, second grade student, read the introduction to "The Grinch" during the program, while D'Ayre Carmichael, first grade student, also introduced songs during the program.
East Elementary is a Tennessee Department of Education Reward school. The mission of the school is "to create a challenging learning environment that encourages high expectations for student success through developmentally appropriate instruction that allows for individual differences and learning styles."
"Our school promotes a safe, orderly, caring, and supportive environment. Each student’s self-esteem is fostered by positive relationships with students and staff," the school mission statement says on its website.
Kerri Bartlett is editor of Jackson Sun. She can be reached at kbartlett@gannett.com.
This article originally appeared on The Daily Herald: Jackson's East Elementary students perform in 'Chronicles of Christmas'