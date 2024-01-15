Jackson's water plants have been winterized. This week's freeze will be the first test

If the freezing temperatures predicted for early this week in Jackson hold up, it will be the first real test of the city's new winterized water system.

Winterization of the system is the second priority project listed in the federal stipulated order that put Third Party Water Manager Ted Henifin in charge in 2022.

The project has been completed and active management is ongoing, according to Mia Welch, client account manager for Jacob's Engineering. The engineering company runs the city's water system and is under contract with JXN Water.

Ted Henifin, interim water manager for JXN Water, speaks on winterization efforts at Jackson's water plants at a news conference in Jackson, Miss., Friday Jan. 12, 2024.

JXN Water plans to closely monitor the water system from Monday through Wednesday, as those are the expected days to have freezing temperatures.

"We've been working on winterization of the plants for a better part of a year, making sure that everything there is as winterized as possible," Henifin said at a press conference Friday. "I don’t think we can be anymore prepared than we are."

Both the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant and the Jackson Fewell Water Plant were built before the South experienced deep freezes, Henifin said. In 2021, thousands of Jackson residents were left with dry taps after a hard freeze disrupted the fragile system. Now, the two plants are equipped to handle cold temperatures.

JXN Water has acquired additional staffing to oversee the plants during the freeze, which was a major problem in previous years. There are 14 crews working this year, compared to two last year, in case there are pipe breaks that need to be repaired or any other malfunctions caused by the cold weather, Henifin said. Sleeping cots have been set up for the crews to sleep overnight at the plants.

More plant operators have also been trained on winterization procedures and all are familiar with how to handle the equipment during winter conditions.

How the water system has been winterized

One of the first winterization steps was constructing a protective cover over the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant's membrane building, which pumps 25 million gallons of water per day, so heat doesn't escape. The building was a "huge vulnerability" in freezing weather in previous years, Henifin said.

"That allowed us to put heaters in that space, doors that we can close and we can continue to keep the temperature in that space above freezing even when it gets very cold outside," Henifin said, adding heating systems have also been put in place in other areas of the plants.

Both carbon dioxide and soda ash feeder systems, which help with corrosion control in the pipes, have also been insulated and will be properly heated to prevent a breakdown.

Other winterization steps taken, according to Welch, include:

Evaluating and adjusting chemical dosages used in the treatment process to account for changes in water temperature and quality, as well as monitoring chemical levels regularly to make necessary adjustments to maintain water quality standards.

Insulating vulnerable pipes and equipment to prevent freezing, paying special attention to exposed, small diameter or outdoor pipes, valves and other components that are critical to plant operations.

Draining water from pipes and equipment that are not in use during the winter months to prevent freezing and ensuring residual water is removed through proper drainage procedures.

Installing heat tracing on critical pipes to provide a constant low-level heat to prevent freezing. This is particularly important for pipes located in colder areas or those carrying water with low temperatures.

Placing heaters in various spaces that are not currently climate controlled to protect any vulnerable systems.

Ensuring doors and windows were appropriately sealed and are kept closed to provide protection to equipment housed indoors.

Conducting thorough inspections of the water treatment system, including pipes, valves, pumps and other equipment.

Identifying and addressing existing issues or potential vulnerabilities that could be exacerbated by winter conditions. Some of these vulnerabilities are being addressed as part of larger capital improvement planning efforts.

