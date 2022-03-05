Jacksontown man charged after arson fire, bomb found in home

A Jacksontown man was charged with a felony after he allegedly set fire to his home in an attempt to kill himself and potentially others, and a homemade bomb was found in his home.

Mark B. Ramsey, 54, of Jacksontown, was charged with one count of aggravated arson, a first-degree felony.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Licking County Common Pleas Court, deputies with the Licking County Sheriff's Office, and Licking Township Fire Company, were called to a home in the 100 block of Stadden Southeast last week for the report of an individual threatening suicide.

The LCSO said deputies discovered Ramsey had lit multiple boxes on fire in his home "in attempt to destroy the structure and kill himself and potentially other occupants that reside in this occupied structure."

The agency said they also discovered a mason jar filled with black powder, marbles, and 22-caliber ammunition inside the home. The discovery prompted them to request the Columbus bomb squad, which responded to the scene.

The sheriff's office said Ramsey was subsequently arrested at a nearby convenience store in Thornville.

A grand jury will review the case for possible indictment and possible additional charges.

Bond was set at $100,000 in the case. The Licking County Prosecutor's Office requested Ramsey be held on a $150,000 bond, citing a prior felony conviction, domestic violence being involved, a bomb assembled, and Ramsey trying to light the home with two family members at risk.

