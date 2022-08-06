Jacksonville activist Ben Frazier invited to speak to UN in Geneva Switzerland about human rights

Founder and CEO of the Northside Coalition of Jacksonville, Benjamin Frazier, departs on Saturday for his trip to Geneva, Switzerland where he has accepted an invitation to speak next Tuesday to the United Nations Committee to Eliminate Racial Discrimination (CERD).

The Jacksonville activist and civil rights leader has been one of the most vocal activists against several recent laws passed in Florida. Many of which he has described as violations of human rights, especially the “anti-riot” bill passed last year.

The United Nations have been the guardians of human rights across the planet for 77 years.

The UN Committee to Eliminate Racial Discrimination (CERD) comprises professionals from eighteen different countries, representing those countries and monitoring human rights violations across the globe.

