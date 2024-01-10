Jacksonville area county-by-county rain totals gathered by First Alert Neighborhood Weather Stations
The latest winter storm brought heavy rain and wind to Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia on Tuesday. By 6 p.m. Tuesday, the tornado watch in effect for our area was over.
The aftermath of the storm left a lot of damage in the Bartram Park area, in southern Duval County near the St. Johns County line. Trees were broken in half and fell onto homes, cars, and even blocked driveways and roads throughout the Greenbriar subdivision.
>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<
The Action News Jax First Alert Neighborhood Weather Stations powered by Tempest were tracking Tuesday’s rainfall totals.
#firstalertwx today's (Tue., 01/09) rainfall for Duval, Nassau, St. Johns & Clay Co., NE Florida @weatherflow @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/VjcOmxpFhX
— Mike Buresh (@MikeFirstAlert) January 10, 2024
#firstalertwx Tue., 01/09 rainfall for Baker Co., Fl. & Glynn, Camden Co., Ga. via First Alert Neighborhood Weather Station Network powered by @weatherflow @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/KPaO8SqbAQ
— Mike Buresh (@MikeFirstAlert) January 10, 2024
Here is the county-by-county data that was gathered:
Duval County
Paddington Way: 1.53 inches
Christen Drive: 1.2 inches
Summer Breeze Drive: 1.12 inches
8th Avenue North: 1.2 inches
Crystal Cove Drive South: 1.24
Riverside Avenue: 1.29 inches
E-Town FA: 1.23 inches
Nassau County
Sunberry Drive: 1.6 inches
Fern Creek Drive: 1.69 inches
Bea Road: 1.64 inches
Hither Hills Way: 1.41 inches
North Hampton Club Way: 1.34 inches
Dutton Way: 1.81 inches
[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]
St. Johns County
Tintamarre Drive: 1.33 inches
Nocatee Southern Command: 0.72 inches
Diana Court: 1.07 inches
Autumn Bliss Drive: 1.31 inches
Balmoral Castle Drive: 1.06 inches
Cypress Links Boulevard: 0.99 inches
Sebastian Square: 0.76 inches
Clay County
Longneedle Lane: 1.17 inches
Tropical Parkway: 1.21 inches
Vista Point Lane: 1.46 inches
Magnolia: 0.0 inches
ShortHorn: 1.65 inches
[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]
Baker County
Turner Cemetery Road: 1.48 inches
DGSYSTECH: 1.66 inches
Macclenny WWTP: 1.9 inches
Sunshine Lane: 1.38 inches
Glen Farm Drive: 1.38 inches
Glynn County
Bloody Marsh Kelvin Grove: 2.19 inches
Woodbrook Way: 2.21 inches
Hillcrest Court: 2.13 inches
Martin Street: 2.11 inches
Oak Grove Island: 0.99 inches
Camden County
Surina Weather Station: 1.23 inches
Carrington Court: 1.51 inches
Pine Drive: 1.79 inches
Goldenrod Way: 1.32 inches
Horseshoe Cove: 1.74 inches
Click here to learn how you can get a discounted First Alert Neighborhood Weather Station.
Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.