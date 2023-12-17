Jacksonville attorney convicted of taking at least $300,000 in COVID-19 scheme

A Jacksonville attorney was convicted for fraudulently taking at least $300,000 in loans from a federal COVID-19 relief program.

According to Jill Steinberg, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, Shaquandra Woods, 40, Jacksonville, was convicted on a charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Woods is looking at up to 20 years in prison along with financial penalties, and restitution.

“Congress provided more than $6 billion in funding for the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act as a lifeline in the midst of a generational catastrophe for struggling small businesses,” U.S. Attorney Steinberg said. “This year alone, our office has prosecuted defendants responsible for more than $11 million in CARES Act fraud, and with our law enforcement partners we continue to identify and hold accountable those who illegally enrich themselves through these programs.”

Woods. an attorney licensed to practice law in Florida and Georgia, filled at least nine Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) through the Small Business Administration (SBA). These loans were to help small businesses experiencing financial hardships because of the COIVD-19 pandemic.

The US Attorney’s Office said that as a result of fraudulently submitting the applications, Woods attempted to take $800,000 in federal funds for herself and others in the conspiracy. She was said to have successfully obtained at least $300,000 in the scheme.

“Fraud in and against the CARES Act amounts to theft from American taxpayers,” Keri Farley, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta said. “The FBI, together with our law enforcement partners, will continue to investigate and prosecute those who take advantage of these programs designed to help struggling Americans.”

Woods’ sentencing will be announced once the completion of a pre-sentence investigation by U.S. Probation Services is complete, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

The case is being investigated by the FBI and the Small Business Administration Office of Inspector General and prosecuted for the United States by Senior Litigation Counsel Jennifer G. Solari and Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan C. Grover.

