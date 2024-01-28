Jacksonville author: Aging pup’s health scare a reminder life is a gift, so use it well

I sometimes suspect that my 14-year-old dog, Gus, stole one of our two cats’ nine lives. Besides the obvious signs of aging — gray muzzle, cloudy eyes and limping gait — he still acts like the overly needy, exuberant black Lab that almost caused me to wreck the car on the drive home from the shelter the day we adopted him.

Without warning, he leapt into my lap and completely obscured the windshield with his shiny black head whipping around to give me kisses until I frantically explained that really it is OK for us to sit 8 inches apart. All these years later, he’s still not convinced.

When I came home one day a few months ago to find him with his eyes glazed over, his breathing labored and unable to stand, I figured maybe he wasn’t going to live forever after all. He wouldn’t eat, barely drank and he went hours without lifting his head. My husband and son had to carry him in to the vet since he couldn’t walk.

The three of us sat in the cubby-size examination room while our vet, ever so gently, said there was not much that could be done for him. It was time. With everyone in agreement and despite any logical reason to hope, I decided it wasn’t. I knew it was unreasonable, perhaps, even unfair to the dog.

This time, I was the one who couldn’t bear separating.

In the tentative days that followed, after Gus had an IV and some medicine to help with arthritis pain, I kept wondering why I was fighting so hard to eke out even a few more days with this dog. Death is a natural part of life and Gus had lived a good, full life. No one likes to lose someone they love, but we all get that life is finite (even if love isn’t).

We all understand that grief, no matter how painful, isn’t something to fear. It’s just a higher plateau of love.

I bought some rotisserie chicken from the grocery store to mix with canned dog food. I became a canine chef extraordinaire, coming up with every possible concoction to coax this once voracious eater to take a few bites. For weeks, I hand-fed him encouraging him to eat. Ever so slowly, we saw signs of improvement. All the while, I kept thinking about time and how grateful I was to have just a little bit more of it with this beloved dog.

Gus' health and his family's efforts to spend more time with him is reminder of the precious gift of life and time, owner Lara Patangan says in her latest column.

Time feels more precious these days. I watch children become more independent and parents becoming less so. I contemplate where I fit in the middle of it all. How all the identities of life blend and soften with time’s passing, becoming less about roles and more about the evolution of our soul. I see more clearly how if we live long enough, we all get to experience both life’s flourish and its fade.

Each brings its own unique set of challenges and merciful consolations, too. All the beautiful ordinary moments that make a life sometimes leave us feeling lonely, tired, overwhelmed or sad. Through some extraordinary grace, however, they also often lead us to know friendship, rest, peace and joy. Sometimes all of it on the same day.

It's a precious gift — this life we’ve been given. We have a responsibility to not squander our time or guard it too jealously. After all, time is only as important as what we fill it with; it’s only a medium — a road to walk each other home. At its best it allows us a chance to make things right; to cherish those we love; to see the beauty in our loss; to laugh; and to help someone who can never repay us.

At its worst, it’s just wasted.

Miraculously, Gus has made a full recovery and now considers gourmet dog dinners the norm. I’m happy to oblige because I realize despite the finite nature of time, of life itself, it isn’t the ending that matters most. It’s right now. Gus has become an enduring reminder to use my time well. For now, he remains no further than 8 inches by my side.

Lara C. Patangan is an inspirational author and speaker who writes about faith at LaraPatangan.com. Her first book, “Simple Mercies,” is available now.

