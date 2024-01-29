Jacksonville Beach city government declares temporary shutdown over IT issues

Jacksonville Beach closed City Hall and announced a temporary shutdown of multiple municipal operations Monday afternoon, citing "information systems issues."

In addition to City Hall, Jacksonville Beach also announced the immediate closure of all parks, including the Jacksonville Beach Golf Course and the Tennis Center, in a statement posted to the city website.

City officials did not specify the nature of the technology issues that triggered the shutdown.

The police and fire departments, 911 emergency services, utilities and waste pickup continued as normal. However, Jacksonville Beach residents can expect "extreme delays" in email communication with city staff.

The city said that Beaches Energy Services customers can continue to make payments online through BeachesEnergyServices.com, or by depositing a check at the City Hall drop box.

Officials did not provide a firm timetable for reopening City Hall, although they were "hopeful" of returning to normal operating hours Tuesday.

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Jacksonville Beach shutdown: IT issues close City Hall, parks