Jacksonville Beach mother Amy Oliver officially sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing son

A mother who pleaded guilty to killing her toddler in 2020 was officially sentenced to 40 years in prison on Friday.

Oliver will spend the next 40 years in prison for killing her 3-year-old old son, Henry.

Action News Jax reported last month that Oliver’s attorneys were planning to rely on an insanity defense.

But on July 7, Oliver reached a plea deal that comes with a 40-year prison sentence.

Jacksonville Beach police were called to Oliver’s home on Oct. 27, 2020 when the child’s father called 911 to report his son wasn’t breathing.

He told police that Henry’s mother “tried to kill” the child.

Henry was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Meanwhile, Oliver locked herself in the bathroom and refused to come out.

First responders broke down the door to find Oliver covered in blood.

She attacked them with a syringe.

Oliver originally went to the home to pick up her son. When she arrived, she asked the boy’s father if she could take a nap. The father let her do so.

But not long after that, he started to receive a series of text messages and scheduled emails about the deaths of Oliver and Henry.

The medical examiner said Henry was given a lethal dose of medication.

