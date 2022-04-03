Jacksonville Beach PD arrests 2 teens for drug and firearm charges amid community crack down

Two teens were arrested in Jacksonville Beach this week for possessing illegal drugs and firearms.

STORY: Jacksonville Zoo announces birth of another furry friend

In response to the rising use of firearms and drugs among teenagers in the area, the Jacksonville Beach Police Department has been cracking down.

According to a public statement by the department, a 16-year-old girl was arrested Thursday, Mar. 31, on charges of possession of a firearm by a minor and possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia.

The girl told police she “bought the pistol approximately two weeks ago from a friend for cash.” The confiscated gun was a Ruger .380 pistole with nine rounds, and it was found under the driver’s seat.

STORY: Two occupants miraculously safe after helicopter crash in Columbia County

An 18-year-old boy was also arrested the same day on similar charges. He was arrested and issued a Notice-to-Appear in court for possession of marijuana.

Neither suspect was a resident of Jacksonville Beach, but the police still issued two public service announcements for residents in and visitors to the area.

STORY: Police investigating the homicide of a woman in early 50s in Mandarin area

First, the department said officers will stop by vehicles in the Jacksonville Beach Pier parking lot when their doors are open next to an unoccupied vehicle. Officers are required to ask occupants if they are okay for safety reasons.

Second, the police warned residents and visitors not to come to Jacksonville Beach with illegal drugs and firearms. The department is cracking down on these items and will fine violators.

STAY UPDATED: Download the Action News Jax app for live updates on breaking stories