Man arrested in Jared Bridegan’s murder, State Attorney said the suspect didn’t act alone

Jacksonville Beach Police Department Chief Gene Paul Smith and State Attorney Melissa Nelson announced an arrest has been made in the murder of Jared Bridegan.

Nelson said Henry Tenon has been arrested and charged with the following crimes:

Conspiracy to commit murder - Nelson said investigators know Tenon didn’t act alone in the crime

Accessory after the fact to a capital felony

Child abuse - Because Bridegan’s then-2-year-old daughter was directly in harm’s way during the shooting, Nelson said

Second-degree murder

Nelson said Tenon did not act alone in the crime and his arrest warrant will be sealed for the next 30 days.

She said her office was sharing limited information to protect the integrity of the case.

RELATED: Major break in Jared Bridegan murder mystery after ex-wife moves cross-country

Tenon is expected to appear in court on Thursday. Nelson said investigators will have to present the case to a jury to get a first-degree murder indictment.

Bridegan was gunned down Feb. 16, 2022, in Jacksonville Beach after taking his twins and Bexley, then 2, to dinner. The software engineer had just dropped off the twins at their mother’s house when he encountered a tire in the one-way road.

Smith said Wednesday the “tire was purposely placed there to make him stop.”

RELATED: ‘Wish it weren’t like this’: Ex-wife of Jared Bridegan, father killed in Jacksonville Beach, speaks

Bridegan stepped out of his Volkswagen Atlas to move it and was repeatedly shot as Bexley watched from her car seat.

“This was a planned and targeted ambush and murder,” Smith said.

Early in the probe, police asked for the public’s help identifying a dark-blue Ford F-150 captured on surveillance footage near the crime scene, and there is a $55,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

RELATED STORY: Jacksonville Beach Police identify father of 4 shot, killed in front of his 2-year-old

Smith said JBPD would still like the public to come forward with any information they may have about Tenon or the case.

Story continues

Fox News Digital learned that Shanna Gardner-Fernandez, Bridegan’s ex-wife, moved 2,800 miles from Florida to the Pacific Northwest with her 10-year-old twins she shared with Bridegan.

When asked by Fox News Digital on Monday to comment on the significant development in the case before it was announced, she responded, “No, I’m sorry.” Minutes later, she was spotted in her white Tesla in a grocery store parking lot, speaking on her cellphone.

RELATED STORY: Jacksonville Beach Police believe father of four was killed in targeted attack

Gardner-Fernandez, who also goes by Gardner, told Action News Jax in a June interview that despite everything her family has been through, they had no intention of leaving Jacksonville Beach.

Gardner-Fernandez, 35, and Bridegan, 33, divorced in 2016 — but they continued to battle over finances and custody of the twins in family court until his death on Feb. 16, 2022.

RELATED: ‘He was a great dad’: Community rallies behind family of father who was shot and killed

In the June interview with Action News Jax, we asked Gardner-Fernandez, “Did you have anything to do with Jared’s murder?”

Gardner answered, simply, “No. I did not have anything to do with his murder.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

STAY UPDATED: Download the Action News Jax app for live updates on breaking stories