Jacksonville Beach Police Department assisted in an arrest of two murder suspects

U.S. Marshals Service called for assistance from the Jacksonville Beach Police at Springhill Suites, located at 465 1st Street North.

According to Jax beach police, they had two murder suspects from Georgia confirmed to be inside the hotel.

Both suspects were arrested and multiple firearms were seized without incident.

