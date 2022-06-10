Jacksonville Beach Police Department makes 4 arrests in connection to Ulta thefts

Ulta Beauty, located at 3928 3rd Street South, has been at the center of six thefts over the past three months.

On Friday, the Jacksonville Beach Police Department arrested four people in connection to those thefts.

Their names are Eleanor Eason, Daryle Brooks, Brittany Jackson and George Jackson. All were charged with grand theft with the exception of George Jackson who was arrested for dealing in stolen property.

Police say there was a total value of $11,663 taken from the Jacksonville Beach Ulta Beauty.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office worked on similar thefts at Ulta Beauty locations in Jacksonville and assisted in the investigation.

