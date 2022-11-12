Jacksonville Beach Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

The Jacksonville Beach Police Department is searching for missing 13-year-old Eva Catherine Bethea.

Jacksonville Beach Police report that 13-year-old female Eva Catherine Bethea has been missing since 11/11/22.

Eva can be described as being 5′2 tall, weighing 100 pounds with red hair and hazel eyes. Clothing at the time of disappearance was UNK, as stated in the missing person detailing.

If you have any information, please contact the Jacksonville Beach Police Department at (904) 270-1661.

