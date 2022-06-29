Jacksonville Beach restaurant owner on life support after pool accident on Father’s Day

A popular Jacksonville Beach restaurant owner is in the hospital and in serious condition after a Father’s Day dip in the swimming pool turned tragic.

Action News Jax spoke with Naphat Bukum, the wife of Sarunyu Boonsanong — affectionately known as “Guy” in the Jax Beach community and the owner of Budda Tai Bistro, who hopes he can pull through after a devastating swimming pool accident.

She says her husband has been unresponsive and on life support for about 10 days now, but she wants everyone to know she isn’t giving up on her husband.

“It was Father’s Day and so I never imagined this to happen to any family,” says Bukum.

She is hopeful her husband can pull through after a devastating swimming pool accident.

“So it was just a normal Sunday morning. We planned to take him out for burgers and some ice cream,” says Bukum.

Bukum says her husband and 6-year-old son decided to jump into their family pool to cool off on Father’s Day.

She says soon after that the unthinkable happened.

“They jump and then for some reason I felt like something kind of strange happened because I see him not coming up from the water,” says Bukum.

Bukum, who is 9 months pregnant, says her husband never resurfaced and was face down in the pool.

She says that is when she had to jump into action.

“He is already unconscious, and I know this is not a joke. So I managed to try and take him out and try to have my son go and get help from the neighbors,” says Bukum.

Bunkum said she noticed her husband had a cut on the top of his head.

She believes when he dove into the pool, he hit his head, She called 911 immediately.

Since Father’s Day, “Guy” has been unconscious in the critical care unit at Memorial Hospital.

According to Bakum, an MRI shows her husband has a spinal cord injury, and severe brain damage, and is currently on life support.

She says she is hoping for a miracle and isn’t giving up.

“We need him back, at least to know what we can expect. At least for him to see the baby and get to hold the baby,” says Bukum.

Bukum tells Action News Jax that she is expecting her third child in two weeks.

A GoFundMe for Sarunyu and his recovery can be found HERE.

