Jacksonville Beach vacation rental turns into suspected gang bust; JBPD say guns and drugs involved

What should have been a typical weekend spent at a vacation rental property turned into a suspected gang bust in one Jacksonville Beach neighborhood.

On Sat., Mar. 4, at 9:47 p.m. the Jacksonville Beach Police Department, together with patrol units, responded to 1120 8th St. N. to assist Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office in an active investigation. A call to police came in shortly before, reporting 20 to 30 men with weapons at a house party.

It is now known through released police reports that the investigation was in connection to multiple known gang members and associates having a party at a vacation rental through the platform, Airbnb. Ten of the men from the party were observed in the front of the home, openly displaying weapons.

JSO’s Community Problem Response Unit, with help from JBPD and other units, witnessed several subjects attempting to flee on foot. Because a perimeter had already been established by police, several of the subjects threw weapons into neighboring yards. They were observed running back into the rental property.

Police than did a call-out to everyone inside and 41 people eventually exited the residence.

As a result of the investigation, 14 guns were seized and five arrests were made for various charges including illegal narcotics and arrest warrants.

