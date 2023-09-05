Jacksonville bodycam video released in First Coast/Ribault football game police shooting

Editor's note: This video contains graphic material and language. Viewer discretion is advised.

Newly released Jacksonville Sheriff's Office body camera video shows high school football fans screaming and fleeing the Aug. 18 First Coast/Ribault matchup once a brawl broke out followed by gunfire and a 15-year-old being wounded by officers.

It's the latest release of video keeping in line with Sheriff T.K. Waters' revised policy about providing portions of officers' bodycams within 21 days of a police shooting. Waters and Chief of Professional Standards Mike Shell posted the 10th "critical incident community briefing" of 2023 on the agency's Facebook. It included vantage points from three officers' bodycams.

Shell reiterated these investigations involve multiple interviews and hours of body camera video and forensic analysis and are only a preliminary stage of the ultimate findings between the Sheriff's Office and State Attorney's Office. Discretion also is advised about viewing the footage since it involves a juvenile being shot and several uses of profanity.

What happened in Jacksonville's Aug. 18 police shooting at First Coast High?

Police had received information ahead of time that there was going to be a large fight at the game at First Coast High on Duval Station Road and deployed additional resources there. Some fights started during the game, so the schools canceled the contest in the third quarter, officials said.

While two officers had a couple of suspects in custody in a traffic stop on school grounds with firearms, the game was letting out about 9 p.m. when a large fight broke out with 30 to 40 people. So officers diverted there, Shell said. Gunfire erupted, and a juvenile outside the stands was seen shooting. The Sheriff's Office would later say no one was reported struck.

In this body camera video image, Jacksonville sheriff's officer orders a 15-year-old wounded shooting suspect to the ground following a brawl and gunfire at the Aug. 18 First Coast/Ribault high school football games. Two officers shot the teen during a foot pursuit.

People are running in all directions and screaming in the bodycam video as one of the pursuing officers yells, “White shirt, white shirt, white shirt” referring to the suspect, just before firing a couple of times.

"HQ, shots fired, shots fired," one reports to police headquarters over the radio.

A foot pursuit ensues and there’s more gunfire by an officer moments later as the teen is chased through a wooded area and across the street.

"Drop the gun, drop [expletive] gun," can be heard from an officer. Then more gunfire.

“He’s running to the Daily’s, he’s running to the Daily’s” one says about a nearby gas station.

"Get on the [explitive] ground now," he says. "I will [explitive] kill you. Don’t you [expletive] move."

Before he's handcuffed, another officer calls him a "stupid [expletive expletive.]

He's asked where is he hit, and he says his head (grazed) and hip.

"Did you shoot yourself?" one of the officers asks. "No, you shot me," the 15-year-old, wearing a COVID-19 surgical mask, says.

"The gun’s on him," the officer advises after seeing it in his pants.

He then apologizes for having to cut off his pants to treat him.

What is the 15-year-old charged with after the high school football game shooting?

Jacksonville police handcuff a 15-year-old wounded shooting suspect in the body camera video image after a brawl and gunfire at the Aug. 18 First Coast/Ribault high school football games. Two officers shot the teen during a foot pursuit. He was charged with discharging a firearm on school property, possession of a firearm on school property and carrying a concealed firearm.

The juvenile was released the next day from the hospital and charged with discharging a firearm on school property, possession of a firearm on school property and carrying a concealed firearm, according to Shell.

The Times-Union is not naming him due to his age and no one else being hurt.

Was the high school football game shooting gang-related?

At the initial news briefing, the Sheriff's Office said the assault possibly stemmed from a family dispute with a cousin. No updates have been provided.

Was the gun seized in the First Coast/Ribault shooting stolen?

This is the gun the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said a 15-year-old boy fired into a crowd as a large fight broke out at the First Coast vs. Ribault high school football game Aug. 18. Police chased and shot him, grazing his head and hitting his lower extremities.

The chief of professional standards for the Sheriff's Office said a 9mm handgun was tucked in the teen's pants and had one round in the chamber and eight in the magazine. Forensics matched two casings collected at the initial scene to the firearm. It was reported stolen on Aug. 13, 2023, during an auto theft.

Who were the Jacksonville officers involved?

Their names are protected under the state's Marsy's Law, but they were two white males referred to by their last names only, Officers Eleftheriadis and Lowe. The Sheriff's Office said it was their first police shootings.

What happens next in the Jacksonville police shooting case?

An independent investigation of the case will be conducted by the State Attorney's Office to determine if the officers' actions were lawful. The Sheriff's Office will then begin an administrative review that involves its internal Response to Resistance Review Board, which will hear testimony from the officers and decide if any policies were violated. The sheriff will make a final decision on any recommendations that could call for reprimands or additional training.

What security precautions were in place for the high school football game?

Duval County Public Schools Police Chief Greg Burton said their new Evolv weapons detection system was in place as well as other measures including searching bags and using hand-held metal detector wands.

A year ago the Duval County School Board approved a contract to purchase the new Evolv metal detectors, which are the same ones used at Disney and the Florida Theatre. The district agreed to pay $7 million for 80 to 85 detectors at the 23 high schools. They can screen 4,000 people per hour without ever having to stop, empty pockets and take off bags, officials said.

What were some other high school football game shootings in Jacksonville?

Jacksonville has had some problems with shootings at football games in the past. Here are a few others.

2019 — One person was critically wounded in a shooting toward the end of a Terry Parker vs. Ribault spring football game. The Sheriff's Office said he was targeted in what was most likely a gang-related act and a 19-year-old man was arrested.

2018 — A similar shooting happened as a Raines vs. Lee football game was letting out and left one person dead and two injured. A 16-year-old boy was arrested in that case.

2012 — Pandemonium broke out and at least one person was shot when a brawl and gunfire erupted as the Raines vs. Lee football game was letting out.

2007 — Two students were shot after a Raines-Lee game. Police said between 15 and 20 shots were fired outside the stadium.

2006 — A 13-year-old boy was shot in a drive-by shooting on his way home from a Raines football game.

How many police shootings have there been in Jacksonville in 2022 and 2023?

So far this year, Jacksonville police have shot 10 suspects, seven fatally. In 2022, Times-Union records show they shot 12 suspects, eight of whom died.

