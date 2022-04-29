Jacksonville child and man found safe after Amber Alert issued related to triple shooting

Sheriff's Office investigators confer at the scene of Friday's triple shooting at the River City Landing apartment complex on University Boulevard across from Jacksonville University.

Shortly after authorities issued an Amber Alert for a young boy and 37-year-old man following the discovery of three dead family members, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said they were located safe.

Police were initially called to the River City Landing apartments at 2681 University Blvd. N. about 7:30 a.m. Friday after neighbors heard an argument and loud noise. Three people were found shot inside along with one weapon.

The Sheriff's Office did not provide their genders or relationships, only that they were 25 to 30 years old. Times-Union news partner First Coast News talked with family, who said they were two sisters and a brother and that a boy was missing. They said the boy may be with a man who had a relationship with one of the sisters.

Then came the Amber Alert for the boy, listed as 7 years old by the Sheriff's Office and 8 by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and the man "to ascertain their safety." The two have the same last name, but authorities did not indicate their relationship and said they may be in a black Suzuki compact sedan.

About 45 minutes later, the Sheriff's Office announced they were found but did not say where or what the two said happened. The Sheriff's Office said it's an active investigation and encouraged anyone with information to contact the department at (904) 630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org or First Coast Crime Stoppers at (866) 845-8477 (845-TIPS) or rewards@fccrimestoppers.com.

What is an Amber Alert

The Amber Alert System began in 1996 when Dallas-Fort Worth broadcasters teamed with local police to develop an early warning system to help find abducted children. AMBER stands for America's Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response and was created as a legacy to 9-year-old Amber Hagerman, kidnapped while riding her bicycle in Arlington, Texas, and then murdered.

Other states and communities soon set up their own Amber Alert plans as the idea was adopted across the nation, with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children serving in a clearinghouse capacity for the system. Active alerts are on available on NCMEC's web site.

