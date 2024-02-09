Jacksonville child's abuser guilty in her death, 'tortured' and described her as the devil

Jurors found a Jacksonville man guilty on all charges of abusing and killing the 5-year-old daughter of his girlfriend in 2018.

Jonte Dominque Harris, 31, was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated manslaughter of a child and aggravated child abuse for the death of Zykerria Robinson and convicted Thursday.

Prosecutors said Harris "tortured" and ultimately killed Zykerria in 2018 in their Westside home after months of abuse. Harris was in a relationship with Zykerria’s mother, Michelle Cannimore, who pleaded guilty in 2019 to aggravated manslaughter of a child and testified on the first day of Harris' trial.

Cannimore and Harris

Medical examiners say Zykerria died from head trauma. In 2018, they found adult bite marks on her body along with other injuries including black eyes and bruising, signifiers of long-term abuse.

Prosecutors said 911 was not called for hours after Zykerria was struck. They say she had a broken clavicle and showed photos to the jury of her injuries, including one of her face while she was in a coma.

Defense attorneys argued that Cannimore is the one who killed Zykerria and that there was no direct evidence linking Harris to the child's death. They contended that Google searches related to her injuries were done in an effort to protect Zykerria, not hide her injuries, and that abuse had been going on before Harris moved in with Cannimore.

Prosecutors said when the "fatal blows" took place, Harris was home alone with Zykerria. Text messages between Harris and Cannimore were read in court that prosecutors said show a motive for Harris. In some of the texts, Harris refers to Zykerria as the "devil" and tells Cannimore to keep her in an empty room and not feed her.

Zykerria

The jurors were all women except for one man. Harris appeared solemn throughout the trial, which began Tuesday after jury selection Monday. Harris' immediate family members attended the trial.

Tuesday, witnesses had to pause several times when describing Zykerria's injuries. The doctor who treated her and took her off life support and one of the responding Jacksonville sheriff’s officers had to take a moment to collect themselves during their testimonies when they got emotional. The judge ordered a brief recess during Cannimore's testimony when she broke down crying on the stand.

The judge will announce a sentencing date on March 11, but a first-degree murder conviction mandates life in prison. Cannimore is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 14.

This story first appeared on First Coast News, the Times-Union's news partner.

