Jacksonville City Council considers giving second chance to nonprofits that missed deadline

The city of Jacksonville might alter its long-established process for awarding grants to nonprofits by giving organizations a second chance to apply if they missed the July 1 deadline, a switch that nonprofit advocates say would create an unfair playing field for those who followed the rules.

The prospect of changing the usual format has met opposition from members of the Public Service Grant Council, a group of volunteer appointees who grade the applications.

The grant council's members have repeatedly questioned what is causing City Council members to support inviting more applications without adding money to the $6 million pot that will be available for such grants.

"The only reason I'm hearing is somebody heard something from someone," Public Service Grant Council member James Coggin said. "That's not enough specificity."

City Council members in favor of changing the process say opening the pool to more applicants will benefit residents because the city will get the most competitive group of proposals possible for delivering services to those who need them.

As City Council heads into the home stretch of enacting a $1.55 billion budget, the most unpredictable aspect of finalizing the budget has been whether City Council will change the process that's already under way for awarding grants through the Public Service Grant Council.

Proposed budget cutting back on direct grants from the city

The proposed 2022-23 budget would boost the amount of public service grants from about $3.5 million this year to $6 million in the budget starting Oct. 1.

But the proposed budget simultaneously is cutting back on millions of dollars in direct grants the city gave in the past to nonprofit organizations.

Those organizations used to receive direct contracts in the city budget, enabling them to get city dollars without going through the competitive scoring of the Public Service Grant Council.

As a result of the city shifting away from direct contracts, a handful of those organizations applied this year to the Public Service Grant Council by the July 1 deadline. But some organizations that got direct contracts in the past did not apply. They still could enter the competition if City Council were to authorize reopening applications.

Public Service Grant Council members say changing in mid-stream will skew the process, especially when organizations that met the application deadline could be bumped out of contention if more non-profits can put their requests into the mix.

The city received applications totaling about $9.1 million in the hunt for the $6 million in grant funding. Allowing more organizations to submit applications would widen that gap by an undetermined amount.

City leaders are stepping back from an earlier proposal that would have gone even farther in changing the process by awarding grants in two separate competitions, rather than with a single scoring period.

Kendra Mervin, division chief and city of Jacksonville grant administrator, wrote in an Aug. 26 email to Public Service Grant Council members that as a result of increasing the grant amount to $6 million, the city has an opportunity to "expand the applicant pool, and in response to feedback from various City Council members, the Mayor's Office expressed support for a second-round application."

The Curry administration proposed a budget amendment that would have set aside $4 million for nonprofits that applied by the July 1 deadline. The second round of $2 million would allow any nonprofit to apply for funding, except for organizations that received funding from the first round of awards.

After the Public Service Grant Council went on record against that proposal, City Council member Matt Carlucci proposed a compromise approach to reopen the application process for a week in October but keep it as a single round for the awards.

The Public Service Grant Council voted 8-5 for a resolution that stated support for keeping the process as it is, but said if City Council decides to reopen the application window, those applicants should be evaluated in the same batch as applications already in the hopper.

Nonprofit advocates seek more grant dollars to meet demand

The Public Service Grant Council also sought more funding for grants based on the demand for them.

Beth Mixson, vice chairwoman of the grant council, said in an email to Finance Committee members that she had hoped the increase to $6 million would enable high-scoring agencies that just missed out in previous years to win public service grants this time around.

She said boosting the amount to $7.85 million would enable the city to expand help offered by nonprofits while accounting for an influx of applications by agencies that used to get direct contracts.

"The pandemic, inflation and unprecedented rent increases are pushing the most vulnerable in our community to the very edge," she wrote.

Mixson also asked City Council to think again about opening the "Pandora's Box" of changing the format. She said it would be an "unprecedented move" to allow a second round of applications for organizations that missed the deadline.

"In my 20 years as a development officer, I have never heard of this, whether by a corporate funding source, a foundation or a government funder," she wrote in her email.

Carlucci, who is the council's liaison to the Public Service Grant Council, responded he would not support splitting the funding into two separate award competitions, but he saw some justification for reopening applications and then grading all the applicants at the same time.

He said he is not aware of any specific organizations who felt "left out" but he understands the "necessary shift away from direct contracts may have thrown a curveball at some folks."

He wrote that "under normal circumstances, we simply trust the process, observe hard deadlines and move on," but reopening the window for applications this year would be "equal parts reasonable and compassionate."

"You are correct — it is unprecedented," he wrote. "In our post-pandemic world. we've all had to grapple with the unprecedented."

Jacksonville City Council member Matt Carlucci said he supports reopening applications for public service grants so long as all the applicants for $6 million in grants are scored at the same time.

Carlucci pushed for the increase in public service grant funding in the coming year's budget. He said he would seek to boost funding for public service grants for nonprofits in future budgets as well.

The City Council Finance Committee will decide whether it supports making any changes when it meets Tuesday, and the full City Council will have the final say when it votes Sept. 27 on the 2022-23 budget.

City Council member Aaron Bowman, who is chairman of the Finance Committee, said that while he favors having two rounds of grant awards, he would support reopening the process but keeping the awards in a single round.

He said if some nonprofit organizations weren't aware of the July 1 deadline, that shouldn't stop them from having a chance to apply and make their cases for why they can best use city money to help Jacksonville residents.

"I think the most important thing is we have organizations that serve people," he said. "Why in the world, when you're trying to help people, would you say we're only going to help people if you knew about the (application) date?"

