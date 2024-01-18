Jacksonville City Council looking for more funding after roof rehab program closes in 30 minutes

A city program aimed at helping Jacksonville residents fix and keep a roof over their heads is now no longer accepting applicants after applications flooded the system.

Now, one Jacksonville City Councilman wants to expand the funding for the program.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The current funding only allows for around 35 roofs to be rehabilitated, but the city has 270 people currently on a waitlist.

The Home Roof Rehabilitation Program originally was given a budget request of $946,000 but was reduced to about half of that at $500,000 after passing through the City Council Finance Committee.

The next step is for the city to vet the current 270 people currently on the waiting list and explore other possible sources of funding for the program.

Read: Veteran replaces ‘stolen’ Central Florida driveway for free

At Wednesday’s Finance Committee meeting, Jacksonville City Councilman Matt Carlucci outlined the need for increased funding for the program.

“Before long, we’re going to have hurricane season upon us, and I knew that money would go quick. It went quicker than I thought it would. I thought it would take at least an hour, but it only took 30 minutes,” he said.

The city is still discussing adding more money to the program and other funding outlets.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and will update you as events unfold.

Read: Clay County foster family needed for mama retriever mix and puppies

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.