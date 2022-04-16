Jacksonville community members march for anti-violence awareness

Pastors, mothers, and city leaders all marched through downtown Jacksonville today in a fight against gun violence. Pastor Robert LeCount, the CEO of the leading group, Quench the Violence, said the group had a specific goal.

“We want to march to make a statement to raise awareness and not violence to win in our communities,” LeCount said.

Activists had one reason for marching through the streets of Jacksonville today

“Promote peace and solidarity against gun violence in our community,” said Sincere Harris, one of the activists.

There have been 100 shootings in Duval County this year- now advocates like Katie Hathaway want a change before more violence can take lives in Jacksonville.

“Don’t wait until it impacts you to get involved and fight for change.”

They want to change like responsible gun ownership. This year alone 157 guns have been stolen from cars in Jacksonville.

“We see all this gun violence going on every weekend after weekend and the community it’s not said anything,” LeCount says.

Advocates like Pastor Quodavis Thomas hope lawmakers and would-be criminals see the impact gun violence has on the community.

“We’re sick and tired of being sick and tired of these senseless murders taking place in the streets today.”

Everyone marching had been touched by gun violence- whether it was losing a father- or child, like marcher Latasha Hobbs.

“I’m here today in honor of my son Maurice Hobbs who was murdered as I was driving to pick him up.”

Hobbs says her son’s murder still has not been solved.

“My fight for justice began 1905 days ago. I feel it is my duty- it is my job as Maurice’s mom to come back and violence from every angle.”

She says while her son’s killer is still free- she will fight for change- hoping her day in court will come, and she will be able to get closure.

“No family deserves to know this pain.”

