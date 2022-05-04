Jacksonville cop could have bond revoked after reports of approaching third boy at gym following solicitation arrest

Clay County Undersheriff Ron Lendvay announces the arrest of Jacksonville police officer Alejandro Carmona-Fonseca as Jacksonville Undersheriff Pat Ivey stands by.

Prosecutors are seeking to have a suspended Jacksonville police officer's bond revoked after the terms were violated, according to their motion filed this week.

The motion against Alejandro Carmona-Fonseca, who is already facing multiple charges involving online solicitation of a child, states he disobeyed the condition to have "no contact with minors other than his children" within days of his March arrest and jail release.

The violation occurred at a gym, much like other incidents the 47-year-old Green Cove Springs resident is accused of, the motion said. The State Attorney's office said a judge has not made a ruling yet.

But the Clay County Sheriff's Office confirms Carmona-Fonseca still in jail.

He was initially arrested on March 15 after a high school student received obscene images on his Snapchat social media account in the past year, the Clay County Sheriff's Office said.

Released on bond, he was re-arrested on April 22 when another teen said he received images that included photos of genitalia, that warrant said. He did not bond out after the second charge, Clay County officials confirmed.

Details of first arrest

Clay County's investigation began in late February when the Sheriff's Office received a tip that an unidentified officer had befriended a teen at a local gym and had sent "inappropriate images" from his smartphone.

According to Clay County Undersheriff Ron Lendvay, the boy was 16 when he met Carmona-Fonseca a year ago at the gym. The boy was asked for his Snapchat link, initially believing it would be for workout information.

Instead of workout advice, the boy began to get "unusual requests to send pictures of himself" with his shirt off, Lendvay said. After a few months of Snapchatting, the teen received photos and videos with full-frontal nudity. The teen also received pictures of Carmona-Fonseca in uniform and a video of him in a towel which then dropped away, the arrest affidavit said.

Clay County investigators took over the teen's Snapchat account and continued online conversations acting as him with the suspect, Lendvay said. An undercover detective confirmed the suspect was a Jacksonville police officer who knew the victim had just turned 17 but sent naked workout videos and "made multiple requests for nude flexing videos," Lendvay said.

Carmona-Fonseca was charged with online solicitation of a child, transmission of harmful material to a child and unlawful use of a two-way communication device. Booked on $100,000 bail, Carmona-Fonseca posted that and was released shortly afterward.

Similar second arrest

Just two weeks ago, he was arrested on new charges — one count of traveling to meet after using a computer to lure a child, another of using use a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony and four more of possession of material depicting child sex conduct, court records show.

The second teen said he also was 16 when he met Carmona-Fonseca at a "local gym." That affidavit states the teen received images of the man lying naked in a bathtub. He told investigators he also got a video of him having sex with his wife as well as approximately 50 nude files from the defendant.

On March 30, Clay County investigators seized Carmona-Fonseca's cellphone and found numerous videos and images of him in various stages of undress there as well as on his Snapchat account, the affidavit states. The files were transmitted to the teen via Snapchat, including "several additional lewd images of the victim and other children."

Motion to revoke bond

The State Attorney's Office filed its revocation motion on Sunday stating Carmon-Fonseca went to a gym on March 19 "that not only had a 'kids club' area where young children are allowed to play," but also one where teens are allowed to work out without parental supervision.

He went to a training area and "tried to speak" with an unidentified male repeatedly, the motion said. The male declined, then finally acknowledged Carmona-Fonseca, who then offered to “spot him” while he worked out. That offer was declined.

The motion states this is how the first and second victims also were met and led to inappropriate behavior. The request to revoke bond and keep Carmona-Fonseca behind bars until trial is "to protect the community against unreasonable danger " from him.

More issues on the job

Carmona-Fonseca has had other problems within the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office during his 15 years on the force, racking up 28 complaints from his superiors and citizens, according to his Employee Administrative Investigation History. A little more than half were sustained.

This includes complaints for improper action, failure to conform to work standards, unbecoming conduct, misuse of computer software and chargeable traffic offenses as written in his personnel file.

Jacksonville Undersheriff Pat Ivey said his department will seek termination due to the felony charges, although Carmona-Fonseca has civil service protection and could fight it as the case heads to trial.

dscanlan@jacksonville.com, (904) 359-4549

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Jacksonville cop charged with sending lewd images to teen approached third boy