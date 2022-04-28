Jacksonville corrections officer fired, charged with burglary at ex-girlfriend’s home, JSO says

Jacksonville corrections officer fired, charged with burglary at ex-girlfriend’s home, JSO says
Samantha Mathers
·1 min read

A newly-hired corrections officer has been arrested, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

In a live news conference Thursday, JSO Undersheriff Pat Ivey said 36-year-old Deven Reed has been charged with one count of burglary, a second-degree felony.

Ivey said that just before 11 p.m. Wednesday, patrol officers responded to a Jacksonville home where a female victim and a male witness reported seeing Reed in their backyard. The woman—who had reportedly been in a previous relationship with the officer—said Reed had moved mounted surveillance cameras outside the home so he would not be seen on video.

Reed was questioned after being spotted by police several houses down the street and admitted to trying to conceal himself. Ivey said because Reed was on employment probation until Sept. 6, his employment was immediately terminated with JSO upon his arrest.

“Any serious violation in that probationary period, we’re able to separate them without them having that ability to appeal that termination,” Ivey said.

Reed was reportedly an employee of JSO for 14-months.

