Jacksonville couple and brother memorialized at ATM shooting scene; video shows suspect

Dressed in a T-shirt with images of her two sons killed within months of each other, Terri Lauramore exchanged hugs at a memorial at the ATM where one of them died only two nights earlier with his girlfriend.

About 80 family and friends gathered Wednesday night following the deaths of Jamarion Barnes, 21, and Tyniya Powell, 20.

Jacksonville police have provided scant details of what happened, but surveillance video from across Bowden Road at 9:18 p.m. Monday may show the last moments before the young couple was shot as they parked next to the ATM at the busy corner of Bowden and Spring Park roads.

Secured by Times-Union partner First Coast News, the video shows a man in dark clothing getting out of the Toyota Corolla's back seat, opening the driver's door and grabbing something before walking away. He sprints back to shut the driver's door, reopening the back one before closing it and running away quickly as a minivan, then a car stop nearby.

When officers arrived there about 10 minutes later, the ATM's bright security lights glared on the scene. The man was found lying outside the driver's door and the woman on the ground next to the passenger side, according to the incident report.

Terri Lauramore's T-shirt memorializes both of her sons, Jamarion and Jelijah Barnes, shot and killed within three months of each other. Jamarion, left, died Monday night at a VyStar ATM at Bowden and Spring Park roads. Girlfriend Tyniya Powell also was killed.

The report said multiple witnesses were cooperating with investigators, but the only suspect description was a tanned-complexioned person 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-7 with medium hair and dark pants and shirt. The motive has not publicly been discussed.

Barnes, who has a 9-month-old daughter, is the second in his family to be killed this year. His 20-year-old brother, Jelijah Barnes, was killed early on March 13 in the 7000 block of South Beekman Lake Drive, according to Times-Union records. Again police released very little about the circumstances, other than he was shot multiple times exiting his vehicle at a residence. No arrests have been reported.

Looking for answers

Lauramore did not want to speak at Wednesday night's memorial that was mostly arranged for her sons, while a separate tribute was planned for Powell. But family friend LaTonya Nelson, whom the Barnes brothers called "Auntie," said her son played football with Jamarion.

"He was a good young man, a sweet young man who just became a father about a year ago," she said, a balloon held in one hand. "... I am tired of seeing the deaths. I am tired of seeing the kids killing each other. It doesn't make any sense. They are not living, they are dying!"

Balloons fly Wednesday night at a VyStar ATM at Bowden and Spring Park roads in Jacksonville in memory of Jamarion Barnes and Tyniya Powell, killed there Monday night, and Jelijah Barnes, Jamarion's brother who was killed in March.

When asked about the security camera video, Nelson said she does not know what it shows, and no one else in the crowd commented.

MAD DADS (Men Against Destruction Defending Against Drugs and Social Disorder) community outreach coordinator AJ Jordan helped arrange the memorial, gathering family and friends around Lauramore.

"She is confused, she is devastated and she is in a lot of pain and doesn't know why both her sons are gone," Jordan said beforehand. "She is looking for answers, and hoping the community and JSO will give her the answers that she desires."

"I've never seen him mad," one of the attendees said of Jamarion. "I've never seen him ever be other than himself, and that's loving, kind and generous."

Then red, blue, silver, black and gold balloons were released over the busy intersection.

Gathering next to the Bowden Road ATM where Jamarion Barnes and Tyniya Powell were shot late Monday in Jacksonville, family and friends support Barnes' mother, Terri Lauramore (partially concealed to the right), prior to a balloon launch. The memorial also was for Jelijah Barnes, Jamarion's brother who was killed in March.

"Say their names," Jordan yelled before the balloon release, the crowd responding with the siblings' names as Lauramore recorded it on her cellphone.

"It's heartbreaking to know that both of these young men were killed months apart and their parents lost their only two sons," Nelson said. "That hurts. For me as a parent of two sons, just to think it could be my sons. It could be anybody's sons."

Another young casualty

Powell's family opted to have their own memorial for her, although she was also recognized during the ATM balloon release.

Along with a co-worker's GoFundMe account at bit.ly/3OBufu2 to help the family with funeral expenses, others have set up a Meal Train fundraiser to also help her mother, Tiffany Parker, and family.

Parker posted her gratitude on her Facebook page for all the support she and her family have received since her daughter's death, writing that Tyniya "gave me all of you to love."

Jamarion Barnes, left, and Tyniya Powell

"My heart is broken. Tyniya is in her Glorious Mansion," her mother wrote. "... I know the effect my daughter had on this world. I need all of you to stand strong, pray and love hard. Momma T loves all of you and I thank God and Tyniya for bringing each one of you in my world."

Powell’s sister, Taleyah Gooden, also told WJXT TV-4 they were very close and always there for one another.

“I’m going to think about all of the times me, my mom and her shared,” Gooden told the news station. “It’s been me, my mom and her for so long. So to just lose our princess, it’s just terrible.”

Anyone with information on either case can contact the Sheriff's Office at (904) 630-0500, or leave an anonymous tip and be eligible for a possible reward by calling First Coast Crime Stoppers at (866) 845-8477 (TIPS).

