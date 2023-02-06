Jacksonville couple sentenced to 25 years in prison for drug trafficking out of ‘trap houses’

NOTE: Video above is from 2021 story on this case

A Jacksonville married couple who authorities said trafficked drugs out of “trap” houses over three years have been sentenced to federal prison.

Kimberly Michelle Claridy Walker, 46, and Neal Merrell Walker, 51, were each sentenced to 25 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute narcotics and conspiracy to commit money laundering, according to a release from the Department of Justice.

The Walkers were also ordered to forfeit:

More than $167,000 in cash

.38 caliber pistol

2015 BMW 5501

2015 Lexus IS 250

2013 Audi AS L Quattro

2020 Ryker Rally Edition motorcycle

Other items, such as Rolex watches, gold and diamond jewelry, and designer clothing and shoes

Each week, the Walkers sold kilogram quantities of drugs such as “flakka” out of “trap” houses in Jacksonville from about July 2018 through April 2021, the DOJ said.

They employed sellers who worked at the trap house, usually three a day; the trap house was almost always staffed by at least one seller 24 hours a day, the DOJ said.

The Walkers, with the help of co-defendants, laundered about $120,000 in April 2019, July 2019 and January 2020. They made numerous cash deposits of less than $10,000 and then obtained cashier’s checks to buy six Jacksonville properties, five through Duval County tax deed auctions.

When their home was raided on April 13, 2021, law enforcement found:

More than $148,000 in cash

Approximately two kilograms of synthetic narcotics

Drug packaging material

Digital scales

A .38 caliber pistol under the mattress in the Walkers’ bedroom

Numerous luxury items

Ten other members of the organization were also sentenced for their roles in the conspiracy, as follows:

Name Age Role Sentence Marcus Antonio Peterson 37 Supplier 7 years, 11 months David Lee Geathers 26 Seller 6 years, 8 months Mar’Quez Maurice Mickler 22 Seller 5 years, 6 months Ramone Lazai Astin 37 Seller 5 years Eugene Antwonn Farmer 25 Seller 4 years, 2 months Alfred Eugene Bell 38 Seller 3 years, 4 months Michael Shaquille Lee 25 Seller 3 years, 4 months Antwan Le’Queze Major 25 Seller 4 years’ probation Porschee Laneal Walker 30 Bagger/Transporter 4 years’ probation Brandiesa Tylese Williams 26 Bagger/Transporter 4 years’ probation

Geathers and Williams were ordered to forfeit more than $18,000 and four firearms that were seized during a search of their apartment. Bell was ordered to forfeit $5,654 seized from him when he was arrested, the DOJ said.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lake City Police Department. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Arnold B. Corsmeier. The forfeiture was handled by Assistant United States Attorney Mai Tran.

This case was part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach. Additional information about the OCDETF Program can be found at www.justice.gov/OCDETF.

