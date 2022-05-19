Jacksonville couple sentenced to prison; DOJ says they sex trafficked child, used money for drugs

A Jacksonville husband and wife have have been sentenced to federal prison for their role in the sex trafficking of a child in exchange for illegal drugs.

Samuel Christopher Templeman, 46, was sentenced to 13 years and 4 months in federal prison for conspiring to sex traffic a child. His wife, Deborah Lynn Templeman, 50, was sentenced to 6 years in federal prison for possession of child sex abuse material, according to court documents.

The Templemans pleaded guilty on June 21, 2021.

According to a news release from the Department of Justice, the court also ordered the Templemans to serve 10-year terms of supervised release, register as sex offenders, and forfeit several cellphones that were used in the offenses.

In 2018, investigators say Samuel Templeman and the victim began regularly using heroin and crack cocaine together. Around that time, a pimp began asking the child victim to engage in various sexual acts in exchange for drugs, according to the plea agreements.

In July 2019, a court terminated the Templemans’ custodial rights over the victim and ordered them not to have any contact with the child. The child was then placed in foster care, from which investigators say the child ran away.

A month later, Samuel Templeman received a sizable inheritance, $26,000, which the Templemans used to lure the child back. By mid-October 2019, court documents reveal the Templemans had spent all the money, primarily on drugs for Samuel Templeman and the victim.

According to federal investigators, once the inheritance was gone, the couple again began sex trafficking the child. The Templemans’ spent most of that money on drugs and the rest on living expenses. The only other income coming into the home was Deborah Templeman’s bi-weekly salary, which was usually spent within a day or two.

In December 2019, a detective from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office went to Deborah Templeman’s job to in an attempt to locate the victim. The detective overheard phone conversations in which Samuel Templeman told his wife that he was taking the victim on a “date,” a common slang term for an appointment for the child to perform sex acts in exchange for money.

When Samuel Templeman later arrived at Deborah Templeman’s workplace, he was taken into custody and the child victim was rescued.

Investigators reviewed the Templemans’ cell phones and found that Deborah Templeman’s cellphone contained visual depictions of the child victim engaging in sexually explicit conduct. Deborah Templeman admitted that she was aware these visual depictions were stored on her phone, according to the release.

“Human trafficking is modern day slavery and even more troubling when it involves a child victim. This was an incredibly disturbing investigation that demonstrates how devastating human trafficking can be in our communities,” said Sherri Onks, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Jacksonville Division, in the Department of Justice release. “In this instance, the child victim was exploited and placed in grave danger by those who had custodial control and should have been providing care and protection. This case demonstrates the commitment by the FBI, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and the United States Attorney’s Office to never rest while individuals like this continue to exploit innocent children.”

If you believe you are a victim of Human Trafficking or suspect an adult is a victim of human trafficking, please visit the National Human Trafficking Hotline, or call them at 1-888-3737-888.

If you suspect a child is a victim, please call the Florida Abuse Hotline at 1-800-96-ABUSE.

Florida has local task forces which encompass every one of Florida’s 67 Counties.

This is another case brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.

