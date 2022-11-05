Jacksonville crime victims host healing vigil, march to the polls for public safety

With Crime A Major Election Issue, Survivors Will Gather to Mourn Loved Ones, Mobilize Voters Affected by Violent Crime Survivors Hold Vigils and Marches Across the Country to Mark National #HealTheVote Days of Action, Call for Proven Public Safety Solutions.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

This Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at 2212 Myrtle Ave N, Jacksonville, local crime survivors, families of crime victims, and leaders will host a healing vigil at Families of Slain Children, Inc. followed by a march to the polls in an effort to uplift the voices of those affected by violence. The event will take place alongside dozens in cities across the country hosted by Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice – as part of the first National #HealTheVote Days of Action.

Thousands of crime victims will come together in U.S. cities on Saturday for National #HealTheVote Vigil Day. As crime emerged as a top concern for voters, America’s largest organization of crime survivors – Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice – launched #HealTheVote to organize and mobilize voters affected by violence with the goal of elevating the voices of crime survivors who have the most at stake in this election.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Crime survivors are organizing to ensure that elected leaders are listening and committed to proven public safety solutions that put victims and their priorities first. These include trauma recovery centers, stronger victims compensation programs, rehabilitation and reentry for those returning to communities, and community-led violence prevention.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.