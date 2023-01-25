Jacksonville Dave & Buster’s employee arrested after serious fight at the business, police say

New details from police show an employee at Dave & Buster’s in Jacksonville was involved in a serious fight at the business on Saturday.

Police say Cordell Bentley Russell, 34, was agitated after working all day on Saturday.

A witness told police that someone told Russell to “‘put the food right there’ in a strong tone,” the police report said.

“I’m a grown (expletive) man, don’t talk to me like that,” Russell responded, according to the police report.

Details of what happened after that are redacted from the police report.

A doctor told police the victim in the fight had a pulse, “but that he was possibly ‘brain dead,’” the report said.

Russell is in the Duval County Jail on a charge of aggravated battery. His next court date is set for Feb. 14 at 9 a.m.

