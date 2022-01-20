Jacksonville detective will not face charges in accidental shooting death of son

The press conference was held at the Onslow County Courthouse on Thursday morning.

A Jacksonville Police Department detective will not be criminally charged in the shooting death of his 15-year-old son. The district attorney called his death a tragic and heartbreaking loss, but one he determined was accidental.

A press conference was held at the Onslow County Courthouse on Thursday morning to announce the decision made by District Attorney Ben David and his office following their investigation.

David is the district attorney of the 6th Prosecutorial District which includes New Hanover and Pender counties, and was given the case after Onslow County District Attorney Ernie Lee confirmed the detective, John Clukey, is the lead detective in a pending first-degree murder and several other felony cases in Onslow County, according to a press release from Lee.

Because of this, Lee removed himself from the case to avoid any appearance of partiality or potential conflict.

District Attorney Ben David of the 6th Prosecutorial District took over the case from Onslow DA Ernie Lee.

Following their investigation, David announced that no charges would be filed against Clukey.

"There is no question that the death of Alexander Clukey is a tragedy," said David. "By any objective measure, this is one of the most heartbreaking losses imaginable."

"After thoroughly reviewing the facts and analyzing the applicable law, I, together with my senior prosecutors, have determined that no one will face criminal charges in the death of Alexander Clukey."

According to David, the law in North Carolina allows for the possibility of there being such things as accidents leading to deaths for which there is no criminal liability and criminal prosecution is not appropriate.

He said a death is accidental if it is unintentional, occurs during the course of lawful conduct, and does not involve culpable negligence.

The investigation and evidence, presented by Christa Lawler, explained Clukey was in civilian clothing and going to be driving his police vehicle. Department policy required him to have his weapon while driving his vehicle.

When he returned home, he engaged in a consensual air soft battle in which he tucked one of the air soft guns into his waistband. When he reached for it after discarding the one he was using, he mistakenly grabbed his handgun.

"There is no evidence that John Clukey intended the death or injury of Alexander Clukey," said David. "This possibility was again, the subject of a thorough investigation to be as certain as possible as to what happened. Everything about this incident shows a father who did not intend for this to happen."

David also said there is no evidence Alex died during the course of unlawful conduct, and the incident did not display the sort of heedless indifference to another's safety that would make Clukey's actions a crime.

"Clukey, to be clear, should have been more careful than to play an air soft game while wearing a holster with a real firearm," said David. "There's no dispute about that. But the state of mind required to make the conduct a crime, and specifically the crime of involuntary manslaughter, is 'conscious heedless indifference to the safety of another.'"

David said it would be virtually impossible to secure a unanimous verdict of guilty against Clukey in the death of his son.

