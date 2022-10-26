Jacksonville faith leaders want answers from JSO officer on alleged degrading Black, LGBTQ+ tweets

Local Jacksonville faith leaders are outraged over racially charged social media posts allegedly written by a current Jacksonville sheriff’s officer, and today those local faith leaders came together to talk about it.

Many of these local pastors and community leaders are asking why JSO didn’t report these tweets sooner rather than later.

They note that the comments appear to have come from a sergeant who is a part of JSO’s gang unit.

“Something is a little fishy here,” says Jacksonville community activist Ben Fraizer.

A source tells Action News Jax the sergeant who published these tweets is Douglas Howell.

Community members say these posts are derogatory targeting black and LGBTQ+ communities.

One of the tweets says, “America’s three biggest problems: 1) marijuana abuse, 2 marijuana abuse, and 3 black people.”

Frazier says these tweets were written 9 years ago, and he says it’s unacceptable for JSO to have never taken action.

“What makes it clear about this entire situation is there is in fact a dire lack of trust and transparency and accountability,” says Fraizer.

JSO did release a statement saying, “the Jacksonville Sheriff’s office is currently in the midst of an active administrative investigation related to multiple reports of an employee allegedly posting disparaging material on a personal social media account”.

In the remaining portion of the statement, JSO didn’t name Howell as the employee they are investigating.

Over a dozen people are coming to this news conference, including Pastor Darien Bolden Sr.

He says they don’t want just a simple investigation; they want a thorough one.

“There is a culture being built that is emboldening them to speak how they are speaking,” says Bolden Sr.

These community members also demanded a meeting with Jacksonville Sheriff Pat Ivey, and the two Sheriff candidates Lakesha Burton and T.K. Waters.

We spoke with Burton this afternoon and she says these comments are disgusting.

“I was appalled as a member of the black community. Having three black sons I immediately thought I wouldn’t want that type of officer encountering my sons,” says Burton.

On Monday, Howell was seen at this news conference supporting sheriff candidate T.K. Waters.

Waters issued a statement saying quote “There is no place for racism or discrimination in the JSO I will not tolerate it as your next Sheriff. While it’s important that the sheriff’s office complete its investigation, I find these alleged posts deeply disturbing,” says Waters.

We also looked into JSO’s social media policy it says that JSO employees are cautioned that speech on or off duty may not be protected speech under the first amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

The policy also states it may form the basis for discipline if deemed detrimental to JSO and members who are under administrative investigation may be ordered to provide access to social media platforms.

