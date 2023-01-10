Jacksonville father and son owners sentenced to over 20 months in prison

The father and son owners of two Jacksonville construction firms were sentenced for conspiring to defraud the IRS and hiring illegal workers. The court sentenced 52-year-old Raul Solis to 33 months in federal prison and his son, 33-year-old Raul Solis-Martinez, to 21 months in federal prison. The court also ordered the two to pay $5,613,082.38 in restitution to the IRS. The two pleaded guilty to the charges last Summer.

Court documents say Solis and Solis-Martinez owned and operated Solis Brothers Company, LLC and Duval Framing, LLC. The two conspired with each other, along with Hugo Cruz-Medina the owner of H&S Framing, to pay their employees partially “off the books”. Between 2014 and 2019, the workers received over $22 million in wages that were never reported to the IRS.

Cruz-Medina was sentenced to 41 months in prison, in February 2021, for conspiring to defraud the IRS, conspiring to commit mail and wire fraud and illegally reentering the U.S. after previously being deported.