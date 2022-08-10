Jacksonville felon sentenced to 10 years after tossing guns and eating drugs while fleeing police

The U.S Department of Justice has sentenced Jacksonville resident Vershaun Lamar Puzie to 10 years in federal prison for two counts of tossing away guns and eating drugs while feeling from police on foot.

U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard sentenced 34-year-old Vershaun Lamar Puzie to two counts of possessing a firearm in connection with a drug trafficking crime. The court also ordered Puzie to forfeit a Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol, which he used during one of the offenses. Puzie pleaded guilty on April 28, 2022.

According to court documents, on Jan. 1, 2019, officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office encountered Puzie in the area of 31st Street and Silver Street, after Puzie jumped out of a car during a traffic stop.

Puzie then fled on foot and ingested an item while running.

A JSO officer who was chasing Puzie tased him and took him into custody on the ground, at which point Puzie was still chewing the item he had ingested.

Officers commanded Puzie to spit out the item, which contained rocks of crack cocaine mixed with other material. Upon tracing Puzie’s flight path, officers located a torn baggie with drug residue and a Smith & Wesson .40 caliber pistol, in plain view, that Puzie had tossed over a fence.

On July 16, 2020, JSO officers were dispatched to the Hometown Inn & Suites located on Mustang Road. An officer arriving on the scene observed Puzie in the parking lot. Puzie began to walk quickly into the Hometown Inn & Suites.

The officer pursued Puzie on foot into the hotel lobby and then up an interior stairwell of the hotel while commanding Puzie to stop.

While going up the stairs, the officer heard a thud as Puzie discarded a Smith & Wesson 9mm caliber pistol and cell phone on the stairs. Puzie ran across the hotel and down another stairwell and outside, where he was taken into custody by the officer.

A second officer recovered the pistol from the stairwell. While fleeing, Puzie again ingested a quantity of cocaine base that he had intended to sell. Puzie entered a state of excited delirium as a result of ingesting the drugs and was transported to a hospital.

Story continues

Puzie admitted that he had possessed both pistols to protect himself while he possessed crack cocaine with the intention of selling the drugs.

This case was investigated by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Laura Cofer Taylor.





[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.