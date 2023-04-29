Jacksonville felon sentenced to 11+ years for cocaine possession & violating supervised release

A multi-convicted felon, Corinthian King, has been sentenced to over eleven years in federal prison for possession with the intent to distribute cocaine and for violating the terms of his supervised release, according to an announcement by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Corinthian King, a 32-year-old man from Jacksonville, was sentenced to eleven years and eight months in federal prison for possessing cocaine with the intent to distribute it. King, who has multiple previous convictions, has also been found guilty of violating the terms of his supervised release.

The sentence was handed down by Chief U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Corrigan. In addition to the prison sentence, King has also agreed to forfeit a Glock 9mm pistol and ammunition that were in his possession during the commission of the offense.

King had reportedly pleaded guilty to the charges on September 21, 2022.

According to court documents, in April 2022, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on King as he was leaving a Southside motel. During the stop, officers discovered a digital scale with cocaine residue, plastic baggies, and a loaded Glock 9mm semi-automatic pistol under the rear passenger seat. King was also found to be carrying a plastic baggie containing more than 50 grams of powder cocaine, more than 40 grams of methamphetamine, and fentanyl and oxycodone pills.

The case was investigated by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Kelly S. Karase. The forfeiture was handled by Assistant United States Attorney Mai Tran.

