Jacksonville felon sentenced to prison for illegally possessing firearms, one with ‘Glock switch’

Cory Lee Kelly, 35, Jacksonville, has been sentenced to four years and nine months in federal prison for possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.

According to court documents, on Apr. 28, 2022, a trooper from the Florida Highway Patrol pulled over a vehicle that Kelly was driving for a seatbelt violation. In the car with Kelly was a two-year-old child. The trooper conducted a search of the vehicle after smelling marijuana.

During that search, the trooper found a Glock-type pistol with no serial number. It was loaded with 26 rounds of ammunition and had a so-called “Glock-switch” -- a device used to convert the pistol into a machine gun -- installed. Further investigation revealed Kelly had previously been convicted of possession of a controlled substance while armed. The trooper arrested Kelly for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, among other charges.

Kelly was released after posting bail on May 3, 2022.

On Jul. 19, 2022, a Jacksonville Sheriff’s officer observed Kelly driving a car while speeding, with illegal window tint and expired registration. The officer was able to see an AR-style semi-automatic pistol on the passenger side of the car. When asked, Kelly could not provide a driver’s license and confirmed he was a convicted felon. Kelly was detained, and after a search, in addition to the semi-auto pistol, officers located counterfeit money and bags of marijuana and crack cocaine. Kelly was once again arrested for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

Kelly was released after posting bond on Sept. 1.

On Sept. 15, 2022, a federal grand jury indicted Kelly for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and he was arrested at his home on Sept. 22, 2022. When officers entered the home, they found a loaded shotgun on the floor of his bathroom.

Kelly ultimately pleaded guilty on Feb. 8, 2023. As part of his plea, he agreed to forfeit a machinegun, semi-automatic AR-style pistol and assorted ammunition.

This case was investigated by the Florida Highway Patrol, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Michael J. Coolican and Mai Tran.

