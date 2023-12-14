Jacksonville finally has a confirmed general counsel for city's in-house law firm

The tensest moment in Michael Fackler's path to confirmation as the city's general counsel came when he disclosed that he needed to change a controversial piece of information in his resume.

"I list an unfortunate affiliation with Alabama football and in light of recent events, I think I should strike that from the record as politically unsound," Fackler deadpanned during his remarks to the Rules Committee.

The banter was a big change from the political battle that culminated in former City Council member Randy DeFoor, who was Mayor Donna Deegan's first pick for general counsel, withdrawing from consideration because of growing opposition.

Fackler won unanimous support from the Rules Committee last week and then 17-0 approval Tuesday evening by the full council when it confirmed him as head of the in-house law firm for the city.

Fackler won't have to choose between the University of Alabama, whose football team he follows, or Florida State University for who gets into the championship playoffs, but as general counsel, he's likely to find himself deciding legal matters that pit one part of the consolidated government against the other.

He said he's going to apply the City Charter and ordinance code in determining his legal conclusions.

"It's an exciting job," he said. "Each day, the calendar might look clean but it pops up with a different emergency every day — an opportunity to learn how the city really operates."

Fackler has been acting general counsel since Sept. 29. He said many areas of municipal law are new to him, but he's been able to use his legal background in commercial litigation while drawing from the institutional knowledge of other attorneys in the Office of General Counsel.

"Your reputation is phenomenal in this community," City Council member Jimmy Peluso said. "So many people have great things to say about you."

Fackler, whose family moved to Jacksonville in in 1983, earned his law degree from the University of Florida. Before becoming the city's general counsel, he was at the Milam Howard Nicandri & Gillam in Jacksonville. He practiced condominium and homeowner association law, as well as commercial and federal litigation.

Fackler has been a board member for Jacksonville Area Legal Aid and the Riverside Presbyterian Church Basketball League. He has also served as a board member, president, vice president and treasurer of the Jacksonville Historical Society.

He was in the Peace Corps from 1996 to 1998 in Poland where he taught English as a second language in a high school. He also coached and played in the first division of the Polish Baseball League.

His resume listed the Alabama connection when he described his interests as reading, coaching youth basketball, playing basketball, gardening and "following college football (Alabama in particular.)"

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Jacksonville City Council supports Deegan's pick for general counsel